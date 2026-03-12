Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.9504 and last traded at $0.9504. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9250.

Naked Wines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines PLC, trading on the OTC market under the symbol NWINF and listed on the London Stock Exchange, operates a subscription-style, direct-to-consumer wine retail platform. The company connects wine enthusiasts—referred to as “Angels”—with a network of independent winemakers around the world. Members commit funds on a monthly basis, which are invested directly into small, often family-run vineyards, enabling winemakers to focus on production and innovation while offering members access to curated, value-priced wines.

Founded in 2008 in the United Kingdom by entrepreneur Rowan Gormley, Naked Wines has expanded its presence into the United States and Australia through dedicated regional websites.

