Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSE) Short Interest Update

Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,847 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the February 12th total of 108,036 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Myseum Stock Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:MYSE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Myseum has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Myseum alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myseum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myseum stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Myseum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myseum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Myseum

About Myseum

(Get Free Report)

Myseum, Inc (formerly DatChat Inc) is a security- and privacy-first social media and technology company focused on innovative and creative user platforms. Its flagship platform is Myseum, your Free Timeless Digital Shoebox Social Network that makes it easier to share your photos and videos both today, and for generations to come.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myseum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.