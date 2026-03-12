Morgan Stanley Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $32.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a PEG ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.94. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,049,000 after buying an additional 3,910,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,050,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $65,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Reports say Tilman Fertitta is in exclusive talks to acquire Caesars for about $7B, having topped a competing Icahn bid — takeover interest is the primary catalyst boosting demand and takeover-premium expectations. Tilman Fertitta in talks to buy Caesars for $7 billion, WSJ reports

Multiple outlets carried the takeover story (WSJ/Investing.com/MSN/InsiderMonkey), reinforcing market conviction and driving heavy buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option volume — ~38,587 calls traded (a >200% jump vs. typical daily) — signals speculative bullish positioning or players positioning for a takeover/short squeeze ahead of formal news.

Unusually large call-option volume — ~38,587 calls traded (a >200% jump vs. typical daily) — signals speculative bullish positioning or players positioning for a takeover/short squeeze ahead of formal news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest dynamics are mixed: a reported decline in late-Feb short interest (~30.5M shares, ~15.2% of float) could reduce immediate squeeze risk, but some March short-interest figures in public feeds appear corrupted (showing 0), so data should be interpreted cautiously.

Short-interest dynamics are mixed: a reported decline in late-Feb short interest (~30.5M shares, ~15.2% of float) could reduce immediate squeeze risk, but some March short-interest figures in public feeds appear corrupted (showing 0), so data should be interpreted cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted via a Limit Up/Limit Down (LULD) pause during the session — a procedural pause reflecting sudden volatility rather than company fundamentals.

Trading was briefly halted via a Limit Up/Limit Down (LULD) pause during the session — a procedural pause reflecting sudden volatility rather than company fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/feature coverage: recent pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) debate Caesars’ strategy and valuation — useful for thesis building but not definitive market-moving news by itself. Caesars Entertainment: Betting On The House To Win

Analyst/feature coverage: recent pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) debate Caesars’ strategy and valuation — useful for thesis building but not definitive market-moving news by itself. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain a risk: Caesars missed last reported quarterly EPS (reported loss wider than estimates), has negative margins/ROE and a high debt-to-equity ratio (~3.17), which could complicate financing or regulatory approval for any deal and weigh on intrinsic valuation.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

