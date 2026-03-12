Monica Howard Douglas Sells 23,880 Shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $1,603,200.00.

Shares of KO opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $333.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in CocaCola by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in CocaCola by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,311,000 after purchasing an additional 198,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

