Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.86.

NYSE:MOH opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

