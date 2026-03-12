Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne Helen Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $113,984.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,085.27. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.64.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

