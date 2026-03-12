Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 416,850 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 12th total of 805,040 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of ORR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.31. 169,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,290. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Militia Long/Short Equity ETF
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- Read this or regret it forever
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Militia Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.