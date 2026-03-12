Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 416,850 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 12th total of 805,040 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ORR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.31. 169,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,290. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (ORR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund is an actively managed, high turnover, long/short global equity fund. The long side aims to establish positions in companies in Developed Markets outside of the US with strong expected future cash flows ORR was launched on Jan 15, 2025 and is issued by Militia.

