M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.42 and last traded at GBX 88.43, with a volume of 704044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.

The company has a market capitalization of £181.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.75.

In related news, insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 per share, with a total value of £9,400. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

