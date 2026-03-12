Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,005 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,044.70. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,736,106 shares in the company, valued at $36,354,059.64. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,480 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $95,603.20.
- On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,126 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $728,938.94.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,115 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $68,436.55.
- On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 550 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,709.50.
- On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,520 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $51,534.00.
- On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $202.40.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,228 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $323,748.60.
- On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,475 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $575,764.50.
- On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,400 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $187,154.00.
Mexico Fund Trading Down 2.3%
NYSE MXF traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
About Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.
Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.
