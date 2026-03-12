Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,005 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,044.70. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,736,106 shares in the company, valued at $36,354,059.64. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,480 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $95,603.20.

On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,126 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $728,938.94.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,115 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $68,436.55.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 550 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,709.50.

On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,520 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $51,534.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $202.40.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,228 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $323,748.60.

On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,475 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $575,764.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,400 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $187,154.00.

Mexico Fund Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE MXF traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mexico Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after buying an additional 305,864 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital bought a new position in shares of Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth about $608,000. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,691,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 413,606 shares during the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

