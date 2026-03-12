Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading 9.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 247,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia. The company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the CabaÃ§al copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso; and the Mirante da Serra project located in RondÃ´nia.

