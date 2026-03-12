MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.33.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,766.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,008.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,127.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,654.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.