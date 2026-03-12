MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Shares Up 19.5% – Should You Buy?

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Free Report) shot up 19.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed in 2021 under the laws of Delaware and listed on the OTC Markets. The company’s primary objective is to complete a business combination with one or more businesses in the medical technology or life sciences sectors. By structuring as a blank check company, MedTech Acquisition seeks to leverage public market capital and strategic support to accelerate growth in a highly innovative industry.

MedTech Acquisition targets companies operating in areas such as diagnostic imaging, minimally invasive devices, regenerative medicine and digital health.

