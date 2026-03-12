Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) versus United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Head to Head Contrast

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 2 2 2 0 2.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and United Development Funding IV”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million 3.03 -$277.05 million ($0.46) -10.71 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About United Development Funding IV

(Get Free Report)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.