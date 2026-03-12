Match Group Inc. $MTCH Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $43,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $422,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 782,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 132,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Match Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,469,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 126,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

MTCH opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 289.29%. The business had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

