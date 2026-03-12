Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.37 and last traded at $87.6450. 16,480,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 17,110,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology



Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

