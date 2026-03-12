Markel Group Inc. $MKL Holdings Raised by Steginsky Capital LLC

Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for about 14.1% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $76,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Markel Group by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MKL opened at $1,955.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,065.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,024.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,621.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2,207.59.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,513.56. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,100.00.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

