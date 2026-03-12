Mark Christopher Capone Acquires 1,301 Shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Christopher Capone acquired 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.35 per share, with a total value of $99,331.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,804.15. This trade represents a 61.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.91 million, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $131.20.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $94.00.

Positive Sentiment: Several directors bought meaningful stakes this week (Shiraz S. Ladiwala 3,500 shares ~ $72.23, R. Tony Tripeny 1,315 shares ~ $76.00, Mark C. Capone 1,301 shares ~ $76.35). Multiple insider buys at these levels signal management confidence and can be interpreted as a bullish catalyst. Read More.

Several directors bought meaningful stakes this week (Shiraz S. Ladiwala 3,500 shares ~ $72.23, R. Tony Tripeny 1,315 shares ~ $76.00, Mark C. Capone 1,301 shares ~ $76.35). Multiple insider buys at these levels signal management confidence and can be interpreted as a bullish catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mesa announced a CEO transition naming Siddhartha Kadia as President & CEO. Leadership change is material — it can drive strategic refocus but may also introduce short‑term volatility until Kadia outlines priorities and execution plans. Read More.

Mesa announced a CEO transition naming Siddhartha Kadia as President & CEO. Leadership change is material — it can drive strategic refocus but may also introduce short‑term volatility until Kadia outlines priorities and execution plans. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism and bearish commentary raise selling pressure: a recent Seeking Alpha piece questions valuation, and summary data show a high P/E and a 100% payout ratio on dividends — factors that heighten concerns about earnings sustainability and upside at current prices. Read More.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

