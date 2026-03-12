Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $232.41 and last traded at $234.48, with a volume of 519780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.74.

Key Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average is $187.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 291.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

