Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Trending Headlines about Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $226.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $228.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.