Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.57.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$22.57 and a 1 year high of C$36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.15.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$991.24 million during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell’s Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

