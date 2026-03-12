MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 127340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMYT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MakeMyTrip from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,186,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,172,000 after purchasing an additional 869,728 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,155,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,332,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,064,000 after buying an additional 371,066 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,322,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 780.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,274,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

