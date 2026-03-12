Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,130 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $305,974,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $199.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $205.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day moving average is $197.56. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

