Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,735 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 693,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares in the last quarter. Kaleidoscope Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kaleidoscope Capital LP now owns 549,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 249,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 74,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

