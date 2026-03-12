Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 181.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.10.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.