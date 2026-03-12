Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,452,000 after buying an additional 372,829 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,025 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,671,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $61,946,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $185.29.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,604,947.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,206.80. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $2,393,988. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

