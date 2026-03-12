Magnetar Financial LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 40.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Astera Labs by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,452,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,863,615.59. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,781,796.23. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,292 shares of company stock worth $27,676,069. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $124.71 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALAB. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.89.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

