Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 859.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,755,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 381,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 203,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,181,970.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,322,656.95. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 272,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $19,783,065.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 811,373 shares in the company, valued at $58,954,362.18. The trade was a 25.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBLX opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

