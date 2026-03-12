Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $96,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vontier by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vontier by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

