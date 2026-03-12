Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 74,910 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,910 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $78,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.21.

NYSE:SHW opened at $322.56 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

