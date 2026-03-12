Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 262.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $70,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $461.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.12. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” on APP with a $700 price target, signaling sizable upside from current levels and giving institutional-supportive backing for the shares. Needham Reaffirms Buy

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

