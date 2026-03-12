Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $104,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $10,084,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18,533.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.56 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on ExlService in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $35,658.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,710.79. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,586 shares of company stock worth $449,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

