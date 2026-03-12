Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,453,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,329,000 after acquiring an additional 139,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.27.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $774.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $770.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.59. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

