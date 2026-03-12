Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $74,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on DXCM from $77 to $84 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst upgrade that implies roughly 27% upside from the current price. Citigroup price target raise (Benzinga)

Citigroup raised its price target on DXCM from $77 to $84 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst upgrade that implies roughly 27% upside from the current price. Positive Sentiment: BTIG issued a “Buy” rating on DexCom, adding to the recent wave of buy-side analyst support. BTIG Buy Rating (American Banking News)

BTIG issued a “Buy” rating on DexCom, adding to the recent wave of buy-side analyst support. Positive Sentiment: DexCom presented clinical outcomes and outlined its product roadmap at the ATTD 2026 conference in Barcelona — product pipeline/detail disclosures are typically viewed positively for long-term growth prospects. ATTD 2026 presentation (Business Wire)

DexCom presented clinical outcomes and outlined its product roadmap at the ATTD 2026 conference in Barcelona — product pipeline/detail disclosures are typically viewed positively for long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included DexCom among long-term growth stock picks, reinforcing a buy-and-hold narrative for investors focused on multi-year gains. Long-term growth stock mention (Fool)

The Motley Fool included DexCom among long-term growth stock picks, reinforcing a buy-and-hold narrative for investors focused on multi-year gains. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga ran a roundup of 12 analyst reviews on DexCom that provides mixed analyst perspectives and consensus context — useful for gauging sentiment but not a single-direction catalyst. Analyst reviews roundup (Benzinga)

Benzinga ran a roundup of 12 analyst reviews on DexCom that provides mixed analyst perspectives and consensus context — useful for gauging sentiment but not a single-direction catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted DexCom outperformed some competitors on the day despite broader losses — a relative-strength datapoint but not a direct directional driver. Relative performance note (MarketWatch)

MarketWatch noted DexCom outperformed some competitors on the day despite broader losses — a relative-strength datapoint but not a direct directional driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reported spikes in short interest appear in the data feeds, but the published entries show zero shares / NaN changes — this looks like a data error and should not be treated as confirmed bearish pressure until clarified by exchanges. (Data entry from March filings)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

DexCom Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DXCM opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Featured Stories

