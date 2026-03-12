Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 161,450 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 707,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,450 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $109,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

