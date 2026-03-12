M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $63.98. 40,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 30,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in M-tron Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in M-tron Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc (NYSE American: MPTI) is a designer and manufacturer of high‐performance electromechanical motion control and power transmission systems. The company specializes in the development of precision motors, digital servo controllers, and rotary electrical interfaces that enable smooth, reliable operation in demanding environments. Its core offerings include frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, multi‐circuit slip ring assemblies, and custom motor/controller packages tailored to specific customer requirements.

These products serve a diverse array of end markets, including defense and aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, and energy generation.

