Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.0150, with a volume of 1664048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LXU shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $165.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cheryl Maguire sold 7,551 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 200,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,190. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 19,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $195,304.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 52,613 shares in the company, valued at $525,603.87. The trade was a 27.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 417,185 shares of company stock worth $4,003,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lsb Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lsb Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,880,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lsb Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lsb Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

