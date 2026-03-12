Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Position Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $2.44 from $2.22, signalling improved expectations for one future quarter. This is a small constructive datapoint for longer‑range earnings potential. Zacks raises Q4 2028 estimate

Zacks raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $2.44 from $2.22, signalling improved expectations for one future quarter. This is a small constructive datapoint for longer‑range earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also nudged up its Q4 2027 estimate to $2.10 from $2.05 — another modest upside to late‑year quarterly expectations. Zacks raises Q4 2027 estimate

Zacks also nudged up its Q4 2027 estimate to $2.10 from $2.05 — another modest upside to late‑year quarterly expectations. Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s joined the Bazaarvoice Visual Syndication Network, which can boost on‑site visual content and potentially improve online conversion/marketing effectiveness — a tactical e‑commerce win. Lowe’s joins Bazaarvoice VSN

Lowe’s joined the Bazaarvoice Visual Syndication Network, which can boost on‑site visual content and potentially improve online conversion/marketing effectiveness — a tactical e‑commerce win. Neutral Sentiment: KGI Securities initiated coverage on LOW with a Neutral rating and a $255 price target (roughly single‑digit upside to current levels). That typically keeps institutional demand steady but doesn’t add a clear catalyst. KGI initiates coverage

KGI Securities initiated coverage on LOW with a Neutral rating and a $255 price target (roughly single‑digit upside to current levels). That typically keeps institutional demand steady but doesn’t add a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary is re‑weighing Q4 strength vs. more cautious FY margin assumptions — a nuance piece that suggests the investment case is being fine‑tuned rather than overturned. Watch guidance and margin commentary in upcoming reports. Analysis: Q4 results and guidance

Recent analyst commentary is re‑weighing Q4 strength vs. more cautious FY margin assumptions — a nuance piece that suggests the investment case is being fine‑tuned rather than overturned. Watch guidance and margin commentary in upcoming reports. Negative Sentiment: Across many notes Zacks trimmed near‑term estimates: Q1 2027 cut to $2.96 (from $3.15), Q2 2027 to $4.45 (from $4.63), Q3 2027 to $3.11 (from $3.27) and several Q1–Q3 2028 quarters reduced as well. Zacks cut FY2027 to $12.62 (from $13.10) and lowered FY2028 to $13.87 (from $14.08). These downward revisions to near‑term EPS and full‑year outlooks are the main reason sellers are pressuring the stock. Zacks cuts near‑term and FY estimates

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $246.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.76.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

