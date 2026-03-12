Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.1250.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 22,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Logitech International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

