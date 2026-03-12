Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 3495146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Logan Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.21.

Logan Energy Stock Up 11.6%

Logan Energy Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 5.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

