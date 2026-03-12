Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 107.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.78.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 125 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 102 to GBX 117 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 103 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 84 to GBX 91 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 98 to GBX 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 7 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Lloyds cancelled 7.5 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme — this reduces share count and supports EPS and ROE. Lloyds Banking Group Cancels 7.5 Million Shares in Ongoing Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: On 10 March Lloyds cancelled a further 6.23 million shares under the same buyback — consistent, continued repurchases increase capital return to shareholders. Lloyds Banking Group Cancels Over 6.2 Million Shares in Ongoing Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Senior executives have added shares through an incentive plan — insider buying signals management confidence and can bolster investor sentiment. Lloyds Banking Group executives add shares through incentive plan
- Positive Sentiment: Lloyds is pursuing data monetisation alongside a major IT overhaul (cloud migration, app rationalisation) — this could lift non‑interest income and reduce long‑term operating costs if executed well. Lloyds Banking Group Links Data Monetisation To Major IT Overhaul
- Neutral Sentiment: Lloyds is hiring a motor‑finance compliance lead with a c.£150k package — signals focus on regulatory oversight in a higher‑risk lending area but is routine for a large bank. Lloyds offers £150k for new motor finance compliance lead
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer-facing pieces (best credit card deals; primer on buybacks) mention Lloyds among peers — useful for brand/retail flows but unlikely to move the stock materially. Best credit card deals of the week What are share buybacks?
- Neutral Sentiment: Company communications to its 28 million customers and speculative consumer articles on whether shares could double are informational/retail‑oriented and don’t directly change fundamentals. Lloyds Bank issues ‘rare’ announcement for all 28 million customers Will Lloyds shares double in 2026, and is it time to buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst/valuation pieces note a short‑term share‑price pullback (1‑month weakness) despite strong 1‑year returns — short‑term momentum and profit‑taking can pressure the stock even as buybacks continue. Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Pullback
About Lloyds Banking Group
We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.
The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.
Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.
