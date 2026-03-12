Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 107.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 125 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 102 to GBX 117 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 103 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 84 to GBX 91 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 98 to GBX 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 98.38 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.78 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.60. The company has a market capitalization of £57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.25.

Lloyds Banking Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 7 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

