Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 48.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Lifesci Capital raised Liquidia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Liquidia from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 864,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In related news, CAO Dana Boyle sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 178,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,019.20. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 66,610 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $2,493,212.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,037,528 shares in the company, valued at $38,834,673.04. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,783,000 after buying an additional 4,326,876 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth $38,887,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth $37,114,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 600.4% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,400,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,869 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 811.7% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 982,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.