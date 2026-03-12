Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti Buys 11,222 Shares of Stock

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.05 per share, with a total value of $438,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,229.50. This trade represents a 12.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LINE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 58,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -91.34 and a beta of -0.42. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -490.70%.

LINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lineage from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lineage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 82.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lineage by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Lineage by 575.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lineage by 426.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

