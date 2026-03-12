Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 per share, with a total value of £30,000.

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 16th, Michael Lindsell bought 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 624 per share, for a total transaction of £31,200.

On Thursday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 611 per share, with a total value of £30,550.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Michael Lindsell bought 23,591 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 632 per share, with a total value of £149,095.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 649 per share, with a total value of £32,450.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 17,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 638 per share, for a total transaction of £108,460.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Michael Lindsell purchased 2,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 662 per share, for a total transaction of £13,240.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 644 per share, for a total transaction of £32,200.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Lindsell acquired 3,500 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 682 per share, with a total value of £23,870.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 3,500 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 666 per share, with a total value of £23,310.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 666 per share, with a total value of £33,300.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 5.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.46 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.96.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 2.5% Consolidated Loan Stock and MSCI World Index.

