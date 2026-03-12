Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.54 and last traded at C$12.81. 587,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 894,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.45.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 4.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$428.71 million during the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations. With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.