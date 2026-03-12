LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,786,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,101.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 213,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $333.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.19.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

