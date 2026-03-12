Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.57, but opened at $59.67. Li Ning shares last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 5,057 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Ning presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Li Ning Trading Down 3.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57.

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

