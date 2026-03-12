LFL Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

LFL Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 19.4% of LFL Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LFL Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $56,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $205.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

