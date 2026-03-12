LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingClub

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $36,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,737.82. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 343.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.