Leifras (NASDAQ:LFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Leifras (NASDAQ:LFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter.

Leifras Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 45,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Leifras has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leifras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Leifras in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leifras has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Leifras

Headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, we are a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. We primarily provide services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. Building upon our experience and know-how in sports education, we also operate a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs. At the core of our operations is the children’s sports school business. When we refer to a sports school, it refers to a series of courses and programs that we offer to teach a sport, instead of a physical location.

