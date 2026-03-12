Legal & General Group Plc Sells 15,624 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $269,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 105.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $141.59 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

